New tool improves diversity in health research

By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it has a new tool that could boost diversity in research.

The Giraffe software relies on various genomes, rather than just one. This allows researchers to compare variations in our genes to those collected from a more-diverse group of people. Prior, there was only a “reference genome.”

“It’s very exciting. We’re excited for what we will learn,” Aakrosh Ratan said. “I mean, you’ve just started using it. So we are excited for the things that are downstream, or in a couple of months or years stumbling.”

Researchers say this will hopefully lead to better characterization of our genome. They say this is important for identifying diseases.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

