Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times

Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.(Oldham County Detention Center via WAVE)
By Brett Martin and Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison last week after sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11, according to court documents. The assaults continued over several years.

Court documents say Bradley recorded the abuse with cameras set up in his bedroom and with his cell phone.

His wife would take the girl to Bradley’s house with the intent that he would engage in sexual contact with the child. Bradley would give his wife cash and drugs in return, court documents said.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute predators who sexually exploit the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, the children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said.

Bradley does not have a chance for parole, Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

