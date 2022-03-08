Gold medalists announced in Virginia Governor’s Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some central Virginia wineries are getting big recognition for their wines.

Judges for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup sampled more than 600 entries, and awarded 65 wineries with a total of 127 gold medals.

Winners include wines from Barboursville, Jefferson, King Family, and Michael Shaps.

A wine must get an average score of 90 points or higher to receive a gold medal.

