Gold medalists announced in Virginia Governor’s Cup

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some central Virginia wineries are getting big recognition for their wines.

Judges for the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup sampled more than 600 entries, and awarded 65 wineries with a total of 127 gold medals.

Winners include wines from Barboursville, Jefferson, King Family, and Michael Shaps.

A wine must get an average score of 90 points or higher to receive a gold medal.

Click here to see the full list of gold cup winners.

