Charlottesville School Board, community members double down on $75 million reconfiguration price tag

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members and school board officials have a clear message for Charlottesville’s City Council: they want to see the Buford Middle School reconfiguration fully funded without any other major sacrifices.

People speaking at the virtual city council meeting on Monday, March 7, night said the $75 million project that includes renovations to Buford Middle School needs to be done in its entirety, but so does affordable housing.

Members of the public described the school, which has several stairs causing accessibility challenges and windowless classrooms.

“They’re receiving a great education thanks to our wonderful teachers and staff but it’s despite the environment,” Andy Orban said.

“Reconfiguration, including the remodel of Buford, will not be a luxury,” Chris Meyer said. “But rather [it] will ensure that our middle schoolers aren’t trying to learn in cave-like classrooms.”

But with modernization comes a hefty price tag, one that city officials say will take a hike in property taxes to afford.

“You fund the reconfiguration, that’s going to require at least 7.5 cents,” Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers said.

City Council has been given the option to raise the tax rate by up to 10 cents. At Monday’s meeting, when a proposed FY23 budget was presented, it was balanced not including the potential $9.2 million in additional revenue from a 10-cent tax increase. Part of the reason for that is that in FY23, only $2.5 million is set to be spent on reconfiguration. The bulk of the spending -- the other $72.5 -- would begin in FY24.

This discussion comes as the city prepares for a future without the option of a sales tax, which was defeated in the House of Delegates.

Before presenting to council, we asked the city’s budget team what projects could be unfunded to make way for a fully priced-out reconfiguration.

“We’re not going to give you a list,” Rogers said.

Some projects, including the $18 million remaining for the West Main Street streetscape, have already been scrapped.

If more plans do have to be sidelined, School Board Chair Lisa Larson-Torres made clear one thing that should not be sacrificed.

“Because decisions made about housing have significant impacts on the schools, they can not and should not be mutually exclusive conversations,” she said.

Larson-Torres wasn’t alone in that belief. Joy Johnson, who is one of the biggest affordable housing allies in the city, said council cannot pit housing against schools or schools against housing.

Others said: that’s because both projects serve many of the same kids and families.

Larson-Torres also said the school board remained steadfast in its commitment to a $75 million reconfiguration. City Council members in recent weeks have floated the idea of reducing the cost of the project.

