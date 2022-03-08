Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CABA recommends Areshini Pather for judgeship after public interview process

By Max Marcilla
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Bar Association has decided on who it wants to fill a judicial vacancy in the 16th District, according to The Daily Progress, NBC29′s news partner.

Areshini Pather, one of Charlottesville’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorneys, was selected from a group of three who took part in a public interview last month.

She will fill the seat left vacant by Richard Moore’s retirement if the General Assembly confirms her before the end of its session later this month.

