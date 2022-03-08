5th Street drivers are going to need to slow down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For years, people in and around Charlottesville have been trying to make 5th Street stretching from the city into Albemarle County safer.

Finally, they are seeing some progress.

Charlottesville has reduced the speed on 5th St. from 45 mph to 40 mph. This is just a first step in a series to make the 5th Street corridor safer.

“The reduction in the speed limit won’t necessarily directly address the very severe accidents, but it will kind of help mitigate some of the smaller scale rear ends, sideswipes, that kind of stuff,” City Traffic Engineer Brennen Duncan said.

Multiple people have died recently in crashes along this stretch of 5th St.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about how to curb that, and the traffic engineers have been working on ways to do that, and this was one of the results that they came up with,” Sgt. Lee Gibson with the Charlottesville Police Department Traffic Unit said.

Duncan says plans to make this road safer have been in the works for about two years. The next steps will be community feedback and building an improvement plan.

“Obviously, this isn’t going to address the the main concerns of safety, so they’re happy that something is being done, but I think everyone realizes, including the city that his is not the end-all-be-all to safety,” Duncan said.

Message boards point to the change - 40 no longer 45 - encouraging drivers to take a beat and slow down.

“The goal is to really save lives. I mean, that’s the goal of any speed limit is so people are safe, so they don’t get injured, and so really they can care about their their daily activities without getting into a crash,” Sgt. Gibson said.

Gibson says the Traffic Unit has not started actively enforcing the speed limit yet, but once people get adjusted to the change they will start. However police in between calls may be out patrolling the area until then.

