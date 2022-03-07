Advertise With Us
VDOT says it is halfway done clearing debris from Jan. storm

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is about half way done clearing up debris left over from the January snow storm that took down an unprecedented amount of trees.

Crews have been working seven days a week to get this done. Right now, there are left lane closures on Route 64, and in the coming weeks crews will be able to start on secondary roads.

The amount of debris from the storm is over five times the amount left after the 2012 derecho, coming in at around 600,000 cubic yards.

“I just talked to the people who are heading that up here in VDOT and they think it’s going to exceed that amount. So today we’ve picked up about just shy of 318,000 cubic yards, so we’re hoping we’re maybe about halfway there,” VDOT Spokesperson Sharon Ketcham said Monday, March 7.

VDOT asks that drivers pay attention to the lane closure signs and be aware of the crews working on the side of the roads.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

