UVA extends Pres. Jim Ryan’s contract

UVA President Jim Ryan (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is extending President Jim Ryan’s contract.

The UVA Board of Visitors voted unanimously Friday, March 4, to extend Ryan’s contract through July 31, 2028. This adds three years to his agreement with the university.

Ryan is UVA’s ninth president, and has been in the role since August 2018.

