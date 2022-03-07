UVA extends Pres. Jim Ryan’s contract

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is extending President Jim Ryan’s contract.

The UVA Board of Visitors voted unanimously Friday, March 4, to extend Ryan’s contract through July 31, 2028. This adds three years to his agreement with the university.

Ryan is UVA’s ninth president, and has been in the role since August 2018.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.