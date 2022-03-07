UVA Baseball pounds Penn State 13-1 to earn series sweep

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team set a new program record for consecutive games with at least ten runs scored, as the Cavaliers defeated Penn State 13-1 on Sunday at Disharoon Park.

UVA has scored ten runs or more in eight consecutive games, which breaks the program record that was set in 1893.

The Wahoos earned a series sweep with the victory on Sunday, and they improve to 11-0 on the season.

Freshmen Colin Tuft and Ethan Anderson both went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Anderson blasted his second home run of the season in the 4th inning.

Fellow freshman Griff O’Ferrall went 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot, with three runs scored, and two RBI.

O’Ferrall, Tuft, and Anderson combined to score nine of the 13 UVA runs.

“Everyone is super happy when anyone does well,” says O’Ferrall. “Everyone is super pumped. It’s just that atmosphere that we’ve created, on the team, and throughout the First Years, that is going to pay off, for sure.”

Jake Gelof went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI against the Nittany Lions in Game Three.

Gelof has hit seven home runs through 11 games, and he raised his season total to 29 RBI.

His second home run of the game came in the 8th inning, and the three-run shot traveled an estimated 414 feet.

The announced attendance of 4,459 was UVA’s largest regular season crowd since May 15, 2016 against Georgia Tech.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “Kudos to people who worked hard to get people out here, and obviously our players have to deliver, and when you’re knocking balls out of the ballpark, and you got music playing, and you have a beautiful day, what a great atmosphere. Let me tell you, it makes a difference in the outcome of the game, it really does.”

“It’s so nice to see our fans come out,” says Gelof. “We’ve been wanting to play in front of them, and get that homefield advantage, for sure. With the good weather this weekend, especially Saturday, and today was beautiful, getting these fans out here means a lot.”

Kids under 12 were admitted to the ballpark free, as part of a special promotion on Sunday.

“I saw the bouncy house,” says O’Ferrell. “It’s a really good sign, especially if we keep playing like this. Fans love to see runs. We’ve been scoring a bunch. That was the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in front of, for sure.”

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action at home against George Washington on Tuesday.

