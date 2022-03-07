Tracking a strong cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Skies have become mostly cloudy, and sustained winds have increased. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire NBC29 viewing are until Tuesday morning. A strong cold front will advance across the region by tonight. The front will stall to our south for much of the week. Rain will develop later this afternoon into tonight. Disturbances will ride along it, giving us more opportunities for needed rain this week. Temperatures will also begin to cool significantly after today. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain & gusty wind, High: around 80

Tonight: Rain & gusty wind, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.