Sticks Kebob Shop expanding

Sticks Kebob Shop
Sticks Kebob Shop(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sticks Kebob Shop is expanding its stores to more states along the East Coast. The Mediterranean food chain says it intends to open 25 new shops in the next five years.

After 20 years in business, Sticks feels now is the right time to bring its food outside of Virginia.

“I think our concept is completely unique, a unique approach to healthy fast food, and I think we have a fantastic business model that is very replicable,” Bill Hamilton, an owner of Sticks Kebob Shop, said.

Sticks is still in the beginning stages of franchising, but is looking to open the new stores by 2025.

