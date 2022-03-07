Report says Charlottesville rent is on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a report, Charlottesville rent prices are rising, and have had a large uptick in the past month. Some say they may not fall for a while, and there’s a couple of factors coming into play here.

Both the Blue Ridge Apartment Council and the Free Enterprise Forum track and analyze housing in the area. Both groups say it all comes down to the fact that rent is a function of business operations.

“You’re seeing inflationary pressures, whether it’s at the pump, or the grocery store, property tax bill, it’s kind of happening across the board,” Justin West with the BRAC said.

Apartmentlist.com highlights Charlottesville’s 1.1% rent increase over the past month.

West says that is due to supply and demand.

“We’ve obviously, as a community, been struggling for a long time with constrained supply, which has a lot to do with restrictive zoning policies, and the challenges for getting projects approved and bringing more units into the marketplace,” West said.

He says that creates uncertainty and challenges in this inflationary period. Combining that with Charlottesville’s growing desirability is a recipe for increased prices.

“We’re a college town, that’s very favorable, it has a high quality of life. So, certainly those factors play a role,” West said.

Neil Williamson with the Free Enterprise Forum says that makes Charlottesville rent more expensive than other parts of Central Virginia, and why the increases here are more drastic. Though he also says COVID-19 plays a role in the market

“There was a time especially when the University was not in session, that you had some leases opening up and some folks with an increased capacity. That meant some specials came into play,” Williamson said.

With COVID maybe easing up, there’s another potential factor in this 1.1% increase in the past month .

“You’re going to see more, more and more folks looking for housing and less and less housing available. So, you’ll see less of those specials,” Williamson said.

Both Williamson and West say new apartment construction underway, could help lower some costs.

“While largely those projects are on the higher end of the cost spectrum, what that will do is that would have an effect on the existing rental marketplace and put downward pressure on some of the existing communities,” West said.

Both sources advise if possible, searching for apartments in the off season and keeping your options open. They say spring and summer is when most people are searching to sign a new lease, so you may run into higher prices.

West advises looking on smaller scale sites, since he says more popular sites may feature expensive units since they have higher marketing fees, ultimately attracting more expensive properties.

