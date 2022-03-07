PVCC getting national attention in the form of awards

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is a finalist in two categories of the American Association of Community Colleges National Awards of Excellence.

The categories are advancing diversity and outstanding college and corporate partnership. These categories recognize colleges that have worked to advance diversity in leadership, community and in higher education.

“I think we’re just incredibly proud to be able to receive national recognition for the work that we do. We take a lot of pride in being the community college here in central Virginia,” PVCC VP Institutional Advancement and Involvement Harry Stillerman said.

PVCC is the only community college in the commonwealth to be named a finalist. Winners will be announced on May 2.

A PVCC teacher is also receiving some recognition. Assistant Professor Connie Jorgensen is a recipient of the 2022 AACC Dale P. Parnell distinguished faculty award. This award recognizes teachers making a difference in the classroom. She is one of 29 faculty members to receive this award across eligible institutions.

“Teaching is to give our students the idea that politics can be a powerful tool for change in our communities for the better, and we can actually have civil discussions about difficult issues,” Jorgensen said.

