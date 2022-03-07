Picturing Climate Justice exhibit opens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new exhibit opened inside the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in collaboration with Charlottesville youth.

Picturing climate justice takes an artistic approach urging leaders to take action against climate change. Visitors can take a glimpse at how climate has changed in their Virginia neighborhood in the past few decades.

“To help us imagine a more response to climate change, adults are stuck in their institutions and ways of knowing and youth often help us to break those open and see things in new ways,” said Michael Salgueiro, research programs manager with the Equity Center.

The exhibit is free to view and will be open until the end of May.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.