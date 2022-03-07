Gas prices skyrocket

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are topping $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008.

AAA says the price of regular jumped more than 50 cents last week. At one Charlottesville gas station prices have jumped from $3.99 to $4.19 in less than 24 hours.

“The gas prices are going up so fast. I don’t know what people don’t do. It’s awful. It’s just awful,” An Orange County Driver Pamela Davis said.

Eighty miles from Orange to Charlottesville and back is just the beginning. Her long commutes are on top of running errands and everything else too.

“Now gas is up so high. I don’t know what we’re gonna do. I’m telling you. I’m worried to death,” said Daniel.

She has company. A lot of people are concerned about the price of getting to work.

“Six months ago, it was $38 to fill this up. Now it’s almost $60. It takes me more than a full tank to get there anyway. So I’ll spend one way probably almost $100 in gas,” Another driver Lowell Welch said.

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean says get used to these prices.

“We try and look at to see if there’s anything to bring prices down. There’s not a lot of promising things in that category. In the next couple of weeks,” Dean said.

For many, not driving is not an option.

“I’m working for Hill and Wood Funeral Services,” Gennady Denesinko who drives a hearse with Hill and Wood said.

“We need to provide services regardless - we have to drive all around to Virginia, for the services,” Denesinko said.

With the gas prices this high people, including Charlottesville’s Michelle Crenshaw, are having to rework budgets for their gasoline.

“People want to get back to work. And how do you do that with the prices get almost $5 a gallon? How do you go to work?” Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw is at a loss for words.

“I don’t know what else to say. But we need help,” Crenshaw said.

