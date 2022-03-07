Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking at the University of Virginia next month.

Young America’s Foundation announced Monday, March 7, that Pence will be taking part in the organization’s lecture series.

“We are thrilled to have Vice President Pence speak at University of Virginia this April,” YAF President Governor Scott Walker said in Monday’s announcement.

“The political climate at the University of Virginia has grown to become nearly inhospitable towards conservatives,” said UVA YAF Chairman Nick Cabrera. “Bringing the 48th Vice President Mike Pence will allow for a reinvigorated sense of intellectual diversity across Jefferson’s campus.”

The free event is scheduled to he held at Old Cabell Hall on April 12. YAF says it will be open to the public, and that ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

