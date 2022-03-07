Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Former VP Mike Pence to speak at UVA

(FILE)
(FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking at the University of Virginia next month.

Young America’s Foundation announced Monday, March 7, that Pence will be taking part in the organization’s lecture series.

“We are thrilled to have Vice President Pence speak at University of Virginia this April,” YAF President Governor Scott Walker said in Monday’s announcement.

“The political climate at the University of Virginia has grown to become nearly inhospitable towards conservatives,” said UVA YAF Chairman Nick Cabrera. “Bringing the 48th Vice President Mike Pence will allow for a reinvigorated sense of intellectual diversity across Jefferson’s campus.”

The free event is scheduled to he held at Old Cabell Hall on April 12. YAF says it will be open to the public, and that ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident

Latest News

UVA President Jim Ryan (FILE)
UVA extends Pres. Jim Ryan’s contract
(FILE)
CCS teacher receives grant for STEM materials
COVID-19
VDH: 1,648,179 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 19,060 deaths
PVCC
PVCC getting national attention in the form of awards