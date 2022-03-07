Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our work and school day is getting off to a quiet start. We are tracking a strong cold front. Ahead of it, winds will become gusty. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire NBC29 viewing area, until Tuesday morning. Showers and scattered storms are expected later today into tonight. As the cold front moves through, it will stall to our south. Waves of low pressure will develop and move along the boundary over the next few days. Daily rain amounts this week could reach 1″-2″. Conditions begin to cool this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, late showers & scattered storms, High: around 80

Tonight: Cloudy with showers & scattered storms, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 50...Low: around 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: around 60...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: AM showers, mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

