Evening Rain, Gusty Winds. Turning Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and windy, ahead of an approaching cold front. Through early tonight, rain and gusty winds. Isolated to scattered straight line wind gusts pose a severe threat, ahead of the front, mainly before 9 PM. It will still remain windy and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 AM Tuesday, some gusts to 50 mph. General rain amounts a quarter inch of less for many. Partial clearing overnight with lows in the colder upper 30s to low 40s.

A dry day Tuesday, but cooler. High temperatures in the 50s to near 60. The cold front stalls to our south and several waves of energy developing on the front will bring us more rain chances this week. A chilly and rainy Wednesday. Temperatures stuck in the upper 30s to low 40s. The Mountains may see some snow at the onset of precipitation, Wednesday morning. Rain tapers Wednesday night and a chilly and mostly cloudy Thursday to follow. Another storm system will impact the Mid-Atlantic region for Friday into Saturday. More rain and possibly isolated severe storms possible. Temperatures will briefly turn milder then fall behind the front later Saturday. Chillier temperatures return by Sunday, but trending dry into early next week.

This weekend marks the Time Change and the return to Daylight Saving Time. Spring Ahead 1 hour by early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Evening rain, gusty winds, isolated severe threat early. Gradual clearing. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs 55-60. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain. May mix with snow or period of snow, at higher elevations. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, milder, late showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain likely, possible isolated storms. Temperatures falling from the 50s. Lows low 20s.

