Dairy Market teams up with Free Book Bus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Free Book Bus is pairing up with Charlottesville’s Dairy Market for the month of March. Every Monday the bus will be parked outside - ready to hand out books.

People of all ages can choose one free book to take home with them. Visitors of the Dairy Market can add one dollar to their dairy market purchases to go toward the bus.

“Our first mission is kids who may have a harder time accessing or affording books at places like food pantries or public housing. And then our second mission is public reading encouragement, and this is actually the first public event we have done since February 2020,” Founder of the Free Book Bus. Sharon Stone said.

The bus will be parked outside of the dairy market.

