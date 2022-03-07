CCS teacher receives grant for STEM materials

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A science teacher with Charlottesville Catholic School is on the receiving end of a grant that will allow his students to experience science outside of the classroom.

Mike Bruscia is one of 95 science teachers around the country to receive a grant from the Society For Science. He is receiving a research kit for his classroom, as well as $1,000 to help purchase STEAM-related equipment.

“We always try to emphasize teaching tools and techniques that scientists use, so this grant gave us the opportunity to get more of the teaching tools, more of the data collection devices,” Bruscia said.

He currently teaches middle school science and has been in education for over 20 years.

