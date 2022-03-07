AHS Jazz Ensemble hosting benefit concert for The Haven March 13

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble is getting ready for its first benefit concert in three years.

The upcoming concert is a big deal for seniors in AHS Jazz Ensemble. Two years ago it was canceled and students were sent home because of COVID-19 just days before the show.

“We were so excited and it was definitely heartbreaking,” AHS senior Renae George said. “So yeah, it makes this year even more special.

Renae saw the concert her freshman year and has been waiting to perform. This Sunday, March 13, she and the rest of the ensemble have their chance.

“Music is something that can bring us all together. We want to use our music to help provide things for people in our community who are not as fortunate,” AHS Band Director Andrew LaPrade said.

Ticket and raffle sales will go to The Haven, a shelter in downtown Charlottesville.

“Coming out of covid to be able to do something, not only put on a live show again in front of people and be able to have people come, but also to be able to like do something good with that to use our talents for good,” Renae said.

“Clearly the pandemic has affected people, and people are experiencing homelessness and are in need for that kind of thing,” LaPrade said. “We thought that The Haven was an opportunity to really give back to the community and have an immediate impact.”

Students are preparing with a little help from Charlottesville and Richmond jazz musicians.

“It’s quite an honor to just be able to grow with them and to be able to facilitate this with them, and to be able to benefit people in need, as well. It’s just such a great blessing,” Renae said.

Sunday’s concert will be held at The Jefferson Theater on the Downtown Mall. Tickets can be purchased here.

