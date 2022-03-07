ACC Tournament next up for UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Usually when the University of Virginia Cavaliers head into the ACC Tournament they’re playing for better seeding in the NCAA tournament.

But this year, UVA has to make a run just to have a chance at getting into the 68 team field.

“We don’t feel pressure at all,” UVA Forward Jayden Gardner said. “We’re just going out and playing basketball.”

Stakes are high for Gardner and the Cavaliers this week. Making a run to the title game Saturday, March 12, would mean playing four games in four days.

“We just got to pace ourselves, but also go all out because our post season hopes is on the line,” Gardner said.

Senior Kihei Clark has been to his fair share of ACC tournaments. He’s aware of what can happen in March.

“It’s the ACC, anybody can beat anybody,” Clark said. “During this time of year, it takes one team to get hot and a team to be playing their best basketball. So each team is going to come out and it’s going to be a dog fight in every game.”

The sixth seeded Hoos will take the hardwood on Wednesday, March 9, against the winner of Louisville and Georgia Tech. Both are teams they’ve beaten this year.

“I think it just comes down to who’s playing good ball, who’s healthy, and certainty for our league it’s played out that way in the regular season and it certainly could play out that way in the conference tournament,” UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

The Cavaliers know they’re currently on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but to win the ACC, it’s one game at a time.

“It’s staying as true as you can to yourself and don’t try to become someone different all the sudden when you get in the tournament, but you got to play at a high level and you know you have to execute,” Bennett said.

