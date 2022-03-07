AAA: Gas prices in Charlottesville continue to increase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national gas average just hit over $4 for the first time since 2008 and the pain at the pump does not seem to be getting any better. According to AAA, the average gas price in Charlottesville is up almost 50 cents from one week ago.

“We have seen some very dramatic overnight spikes here and gas prices and everybody out there is asking, what can I do to conserve fuel,” spokesperson for AAA, Morgan Dean said.

Charlottesville is nine cents away from topping its highest gas average of $4.01 back in 2008.

“I woke up the next day and it’s just consistently going up 10 cents every increment. So, I mean, I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Charlottesville driver, Maurice Lewis said.

Lewis says he’s now driving only when necessary.

“Whenever it’s $3.39 a gallon I do a little leisurely driving but yeah, it’s kind of rough right now,” Lewis said.

Others say driving less is not a reality for them.

“I’m thinking about driving less , but I pretty much don’t have a choice,” Keswick driver, Jimmy Stevens said.

Dean says the war in Ukraine is part of the problem.

“Obviously the Russia-Ukraine tensions are pushing up crude oil prices, which is what’s pushing up prices at the pump for us. The prices that we pay at the pump, 50% of that comes from the price of crude oil,” Dean said.

Dean says we can’t expect prices to drop any time soon.

“There are a lot of questions, a lot of different factors, but we do not see a lot of things to push gas prices down in the immediate future. Drivers should get used to paying where they are,” Dean said.

Virginia is still falling under the national average by about ten cents.

