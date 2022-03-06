Warmest Since Last Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A real preview of spring today and Monday! Not as sunny today with highs well in the 70s. Our average highs now is in the mid 50s. While a stray shower or sprinkle is possible most remain dry.

An approaching cold front late Monday will bring more warmth with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Currently, the best chance of rain is focused Monday evening and night. The overall Severe Weather risk is west of the region. Isolated damaging wind gust possible, mainly across the Shenandoah Valley. Rain amounts appear less than a quarter inch. Cooler Tuesday, behind the front and chilly Wednesday. Another opportunity for rain expected Wednesday and early Thursday. This one looks to bring more of a soaking rainfall.

There are signs that colder air will make a return by later next weekend.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Light southwest breeze. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Warm and breezy. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. The warmest day since last October. Rain more likely Monday evening and night, west to east. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s to 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Chilly rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Variable clouds. showers, mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Showers end. Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low to mid 50s.

