Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA baseball stays undefeated with 10-4 win over Penn State

UVA sophomore Kyle Teel
UVA sophomore Kyle Teel(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #5 Virginia baseball team scored five runs in the 2nd inning, and the Cavaliers defeated Penn State 10-4 in Game Two of their series on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

Kyle Teel delivered the big blow in the inning, as the sophomore drilled a three-run home run over the wall in rightfield.

Teel went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI in the game.

Brian Gursky earned the win on the mound, after giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out five.

UVA (10-0) will go for the series sweep on Sunday at one o’clock at Disharoon Park.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident

Latest News

UVA head coach Tony Bennett
Cavaliers beat Cardinals 71-61 in regular season finale; Earn 6-seed in ACC Tournament
VISAA
Saturday’s High School Basketball VISAA State Championship Scoreboard
The Virginia men's lacrosse team retained possession of the Doyle Smith Cup with a 19-8 win...
No. 2 Virginia men’s lax beats No. 14 Johns Hopkins 19-8; Retains Doyle Smith Cup
Alex Tappen celebrates his 2-run home run in the 5th inning.
Eight-run inning propels UVA to 10-1 win against Penn State