UVA baseball stays undefeated with 10-4 win over Penn State
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #5 Virginia baseball team scored five runs in the 2nd inning, and the Cavaliers defeated Penn State 10-4 in Game Two of their series on Saturday at Disharoon Park.
Kyle Teel delivered the big blow in the inning, as the sophomore drilled a three-run home run over the wall in rightfield.
Teel went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI in the game.
Brian Gursky earned the win on the mound, after giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out five.
UVA (10-0) will go for the series sweep on Sunday at one o’clock at Disharoon Park.
