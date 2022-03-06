UVA baseball stays undefeated with 10-4 win over Penn State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #5 Virginia baseball team scored five runs in the 2nd inning, and the Cavaliers defeated Penn State 10-4 in Game Two of their series on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

Kyle Teel delivered the big blow in the inning, as the sophomore drilled a three-run home run over the wall in rightfield.

Teel went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI in the game.

Brian Gursky earned the win on the mound, after giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out five.

UVA (10-0) will go for the series sweep on Sunday at one o’clock at Disharoon Park.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.