Severe Weather Risk Near

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our much warmer than average weather pattern continues for the start of the new work and school week. Monday afternoon will be the warmest in about five months!

Tracking a strong storm system over the Mississippi and lower Ohio Valley. Southwest winds ahead of the cold front will gust to 30 and 40 mph Monday. Locally higher gusts Monday evening as showers, downpours and thunder arrive. The overall severe weather risk is from West Virginia to Alabama. Can’t rule out an isolated damaging wind gust Monday evening, especially over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.

Not a lot of rain expected as the cold front move through Monday night. Mainly less than a quarter inch.

Dry and cooler Tuesday. Temperatures still a little above average.

A chilly rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This will be a more widespread and soaking rainfall. Total rain fall for the week will be at least an inch.

We have a couple more rain chance in the Friday to Saturday time frame.

Turning colder Saturday night into next Sunday.

Sunday night: Mild with a light southwest breeze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Clouds and hazy sun, gusty wind and warm. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. High levels of tree pollen.

Monday night: Evening gusty showers, downpours, thunder possible. Lows in the 40s by dawn.

Tuesday: Brisk and dry. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40.

Wednesday: A chilly rain arrives. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Rain showers. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Afternoon showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 50.

Saturday: Morning showers. Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Cooler sunshine with highs in the 40s.

