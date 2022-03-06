Saturday’s High School Basketball VISAA State Championship Scoreboard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge boys basketball team won its fourth-consecutive state championship, as the Barons defeated Highland 67-50 in the VISAA Division II finals on Saturday at Virginia State University.

Maliq Brown and Devin Walker both scored 14 points for Blue Ridge.

The Saint Anne’s-Belfield girls lost 60-48 against Saint Paul VI in the Division I finals at Benedictine College Prep, as the Panthers captured their 15th consecutive state championship.

The Miller School defeated Covenant 62-29 in an All-Central Virginia final in Division II.

The Mavericks won the championship for the eighth time in program history.

