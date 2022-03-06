Advertise With Us
Cavaliers beat Cardinals 71-61 in regular season finale; Earn 6-seed in ACC Tournament

UVA head coach Tony Bennett
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team clinched the 6-seed in the ACC Tournament, as the Cavaliers defeated Louisville 71-61 on Saturday in Kentucky.

UVA (18-12, 12-8 ACC) earns a bye in the first round of the tournament, and they will play the 11/14 winner on Wednesday at 9:30 PM in Brooklyn.

Kadin Shedrick scored a team-high and career-high 20 points against Louisville, with 13 of his points coming in the 1st half.

Reece Beekman scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first-career double-double.

The sophomore also had five assists and five steals.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “Kadin (Shedrick) was terrific in the first half, getting different kinds of buckets and being active. If you look at Reece’s (Beekman) stat line it was quite a stat line. I went to look at the stat sheet and did not realize how good of a game it was.”

“I feel like our Zone Offense has been a bright spot for us this whole year,” says Beekman. “We worked on it a lot this whole week, just to prepare for it, because last time they did the Man and Zone thing. So I was just trying to make plays, get to the right spot, and be able to knock it down, and have the confidence to shoot it.”

Virginia is 19-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that began in 1923-24.

