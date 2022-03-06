BRHD keeping an eye on child COVID-19 rates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC released a study this week stating most children have already had COVID-19. Though the Blue Ridge Health District’s, Ryan McKay says that may not be the case here.

He says the percentages are lower. He says there’s a very high vaccination rate among 12 to 17 year old’s in the district, and in some localities that’s the case for five to 11 year olds as well.

“The key statistic we should really think about too, with vaccinations is that it really does keep people from having the worst health outcomes meaning hospitalization and death,” McKay said. “While case counts may be high among those who are vaccinated, the thing to really think about there is, what is the outcome? Is it mild illness? Quick recovery?”

Even though restrictions are easing up, staff with the BRHD say it’s still important to get vaccinated if you haven’t done so yet, so you can have that quick recovery rather than worse illness.

