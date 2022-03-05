Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Warmer Sunday and Early Next Week. Showers Later Monday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A real preview of Spring this first weekend of March. Sunday even warmer, with highs well in the 70s, under mostly cloudy skies. While a stray shower is possible early Sunday, most remain dry.

An approaching cold front late Monday will bring more warmth with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Currently, the best chance of rain is focused Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Rain amounts appear less than a quarter inch. Cooler Tuesday, behind the front, and chilly Wednesday. Another opportunity for rain expected Wednesday and early Thursday. There are signs that colder air will make a return by next weekend.

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. A sprinkle, showers chance late. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Monday: Warm and breezy. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain more likely Monday evening and overnight. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Variable clouds. showers, mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Showers taper, Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident

Latest News

Milder Weekend
Josh Fitzpatrick's First Weekend of March Update
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Spring-Like First Weekend of March
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM