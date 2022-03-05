Warmer Sunday and Early Next Week. Showers Later Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A real preview of Spring this first weekend of March. Sunday even warmer, with highs well in the 70s, under mostly cloudy skies. While a stray shower is possible early Sunday, most remain dry.

An approaching cold front late Monday will bring more warmth with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Currently, the best chance of rain is focused Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Rain amounts appear less than a quarter inch. Cooler Tuesday, behind the front, and chilly Wednesday. Another opportunity for rain expected Wednesday and early Thursday. There are signs that colder air will make a return by next weekend.

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. A sprinkle, showers chance late. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Monday: Warm and breezy. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain more likely Monday evening and overnight. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Friday: Variable clouds. showers, mild. Highs lower 60s. Lows low 40s.

Saturday: Showers taper, Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low 50s.

