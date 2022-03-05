Advertise With Us
date 2022-03-05
Vegan restaurant Botanical opens

Botanical Plant-Based Fare
Botanical Plant-Based Fare(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new vegan restaurant is opening on the downtown mall. Botanical Plant-Based Fare is focused on bringing green meals to people of Charlottesville. It says eating a more diverse plate gives you more energy, is better for the environment.

“The dream has always been to basically help people eat less meat and to be able to see that vegetables can be really good on their own too,” owner of Botanical, Ryan Becklund said.

The restaurant is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9a.m. to 8p.m.

