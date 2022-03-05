Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Medical Center’s South Tower illuminated in support of Ukraine

FILE
FILE(wvir)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The South Tower at UVA Medical Center will be illuminated in blue and yellow each evening this weekend, March 4 through March 6, to support members of our community who are affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
FILE
Virginia Gov. Youngkin gives speech at UVA Law criticizing Washington politics, and colleges
Staff lining up to the bus
Free Book Bus thanks Pediatric Associates
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree