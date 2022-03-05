UVA Medical Center’s South Tower illuminated in support of Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The South Tower at UVA Medical Center will be illuminated in blue and yellow each evening this weekend, March 4 through March 6, to support members of our community who are affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries.

