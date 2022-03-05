Spring-Like First Weekend of March

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect a more than 30 degree rise in temperature today! After a chilly start, expect a milder afternoon.

A southerly wind will kick in ahead of a strong storm system taking shape across the Plans this weekend. There’s only a slight chance for a passing light rain shower or sprinkles overnight into Sunday and Monday.

Much of central Virginia will likely reach 80 degrees Monday! If this happens, it would be the warmest of the year so far.

At this time, severe weather is expected to remain to our west. Over the Appalachians to Ohio Valley Monday afternoon and evening.

Our next best rain chance is Monday overnight. Not a lot of rain projected. Mainly well under a half inch or even less than a tenth of an inch.

Drying on Tuesday and cooler. Colder on Wednesday with rain more likely.

We have a couple more rain chances next Thursday and Friday.

There are sings it will be colder going into next weekend.

Saturday: Clouds to hazy sun. Milder this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. A sprinkle chance late. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, hazy, milder and breezy. Highs in the 70s. Most areas look to remain dry. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Warm and breezy. Sun and clouds. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain more likely Monday evening and overnight. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: A chilly rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Morning showers. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Friday: Morning showers. Highs lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.