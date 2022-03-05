Advertise With Us
No. 2 Virginia men’s lax beats No. 14 Johns Hopkins 19-8; Retains Doyle Smith Cup

The Virginia men's lacrosse team retained possession of the Doyle Smith Cup with a 19-8 win against Johns Hopkins.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Junior attackman Payton Cormier scored six goals, and the No. 2 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated 14th ranked Johns Hopkins 19-8 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 1st quarter, and they were up 10-1 at halftime.

“Any team that we’re playing from now on is pretty good,” says Cormier. “Really good, actually. I think we know we have to get off to a hot start, or we’re going to have a hole that we have to dig out of. Like we’ve made these last few teams dig out of holes, and it’s not an easy task to do.”

The six goals from Cormier matches his career-high.

Connor Shellenberger recorded eight points for the ‘Hoos, as the STAB alum had three goals and five assists.

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “Boy, that was really fun to watch Payton Cormier, Connor Shellenberger, and Matt Moore distribute and share the ball so well against an aggressive and sliding defense that Johns Hopkins threw at us today.”

Virginia (5-0) will be back in action at 9th ranked North Carolina on Thursday night.

