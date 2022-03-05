Free Book Bus thanks Pediatric Associates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia’s Free Book Bus shifted gears Friday. Instead of dropping off books to kids, it made a special visit.

Founder of the bus Sharon Stone says her free book bus is a pot luck, not a restaurant, with its rotating menu. Friday that menu was catered to frontline workers.

“It’s completely out of what she typically does,” Doctor Karyn Wolfe with Pediatric Associates said.

The bright yellow school bus is typically full of children’s books, making deliveries to kids around town. Though it took a different route Friday afternoon, pulling up to the Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville

“I feel like they deserve to be recognized for what they’ve gone through the past two years,” Stone said.

Sharon Stone worked with Dr. Wolfe to find a way to say show appreciation to some frontline workers. Stone says it just seemed right to go to Pediatric Associates because she went there as a kid, and now her children go there too. Her personal connection to the site made the drop-off all the more special. Staff at Pediatric Associates felt the appreciation.

“As pediatricians, we really promote literacy in our families. And so offering books to our staff is kind of a gesture of a thank you but also promoting something that’s really important to us,” Wolfe said.

Together both Wolfe and Stone took requests from staff members. With the help of some grants, Stone was able to purchase every book on that list, filling her bus with some new reads.

“It really generates a positive office morale. It gives them a sense that we really appreciate what they’re doing. We recognize them. And we want to show them that,” Wolfe said.

