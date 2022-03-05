Advertise With Us
Back On Track
First Weekend of March Warms Up

Rain Chances Increase Later Monday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This first weekend of March a real preview of Spring! Turning much milder this weekend, with morning clouds Saturday, giving way to sunshine and highs in the 60s. Sunday even warmer, with highs in the 70s, under mostly cloudy skies. While a stray shower is possible Sunday, most remain dry.

An approaching cold front late Monday will bring more warmth with highs in the 70s to near 80. Currently, the best chance of rain is focused Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Rain amounts appear less than a quarter inch. Cooler Tuesday, behind the front, into Wednesday, but more seasonable. Another opportunity for rain may arrive later Wednesday through Thursday. There are signs that colder air will make a return by next weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not too cold, Lows low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Morning clouds, then clearing, milder. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to variable clouds, stray shower chance. Mild. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Clouds and sun, warm, breezy. Late showers and overnight. Highs 75-80. Lows 50s.

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, cooler. Highs 50s to near 60. Lows upper 30s.

Wednesday: Turning cloudy. Rain more likely by evening and night. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Cloudy, rain. Highs 50s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs 50s.

