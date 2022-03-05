Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Eight-run inning propels UVA to 10-1 win against Penn State

Alex Tappen celebrates his 2-run home run in the 5th inning.
Alex Tappen celebrates his 2-run home run in the 5th inning.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team blew open a tie game with eight runs in the 5th inning, and the Cavaliers defeated Penn State 10-1 in Game One of their series on Friday at Disharoon Park.

Kyle Teel drove home three runs on a bases-clearing triple in the 5th, and Alex Tappen capped off the outburst with a 2-run home run over the left field bleachers.

UVA has now scored 10 or more runs in six-straight games for only the fourth time in program history (1889, 1893, 2006, 2022).

Virginia (9-0) and PSU are scheduled to play Game Two on Saturday at one o’clock.

