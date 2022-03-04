Advertise With Us
date 2022-03-04
VSP investigating fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal hang-glider crash in Shenandoah County.

VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

Authorities believe 71-year-old Ward F. Odenwald of Maryland lost control of the hang-glider, hitting a tree before falling to the ground.

Odenwald died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.

Virginia State Police says the FAA was notified of the crash.

