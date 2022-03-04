UVA men’s lax ready to renew rivalry with John Hopkins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia and Johns Hopkins are two of the most storied programs in college lacrosse.

They’ve won sixteen national championships combined, and faced off 91 times.

But the teams haven’t played since 2019, and depending on who you ask, the Blue Jays are no longer the Cavaliers’ biggest rival.

“You know, I definitely knew it was a rivalry,” says sophomore defender Cole Kastner, “but I don’t think it was something I focused on a whole lot.”

Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “Our alumni would say, ‘What? What are you talking about? It’s Hopkins, it’s Hopkins!’ If there was one game they talked about in my 5 1/2 years, that’s ‘The Game.’”

Tiffany says ACC opponents may have eclipsed the Hopkins rivalry for some of the more recent alumni.

But in this game, there’s a trophy.

The Doyle Smith Cup has been presented since 2006, and right now, the ‘Hoos have it.

“It’s up in our office,” says Tiffany. “We won it the last time we played in 2019, so Brian Wilberger, our Director of Ops, has been polishing it. It need a little bit of TLC. He got some screwdrivers, and wrenches, and she looks good.”

And while Cole Kastner didn’t know a lot about the rivalry growing up in California, he’s well-versed in what this Hopkins team does right.

“They have some really talented players,” says Kastner. “They get their guys in great opportunities to score, and they realy play to their strength, and get them in space to do what they do best.”

The opening faceoff is scheduled for Saturday at one o’clock at Klöckner Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.