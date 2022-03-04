Spring-like Weekend
Rain Risk Early Week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant sunshine on this Thursday afternoon. It is cooler than recent days as a cold front passed by yesterday. Temperatures are more seasonable for this time in early March.
Not as cold overnight as some clouds arrive. Those clouds are with a push of milder air arriving in time for the weekend. Becoming warmer than average through at least early next week. Feeling more like April.
Tracking a developing storm system across the Western U.S. It may give the region a slight shower chance on Sunday. Mainly north and west.
Much warmer on Monday with a better chance for rain showers Monday overnight with a cold front. Not a lot of rain is projected. Mainly under a quarter inch or even less than a tenth of an inch.
Cooler mid next week. However, still a little above average for the second week of March.
Perhaps a better chance of widespread rain arriving Wednesday night into Thursday. Then again next weekend.
There are signs it will turn colder for the following weekend.
Friday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows milder in the 50s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Milder with highs in the 70s. Slight chance for a sprinkle or passing shower, northwest. Lows 50s.
Monday: Warmer and partly sunny. Breezy with highs of 75 to 80 degrees. Better rain chance overnight. Lows 50s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 55 to 60. Lows near 40.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Rain more likely by evening and overnight. Highs 50s. Lows 40.
Thursday: Rainy with highs near 60.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.