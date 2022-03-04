Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Spring-like Weekend

Rain Risk Early Week
More Like April
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant sunshine on this Thursday afternoon. It is cooler than recent days as a cold front passed by yesterday. Temperatures are more seasonable for this time in early March.

Not as cold overnight as some clouds arrive. Those clouds are with a push of milder air arriving in time for the weekend. Becoming warmer than average through at least early next week. Feeling more like April.

Tracking a developing storm system across the Western U.S. It may give the region a slight shower chance on Sunday. Mainly north and west.

Much warmer on Monday with a better chance for rain showers Monday overnight with a cold front. Not a lot of rain is projected. Mainly under a quarter inch or even less than a tenth of an inch.

Cooler mid next week. However, still a little above average for the second week of March.

Perhaps a better chance of widespread rain arriving Wednesday night into Thursday. Then again next weekend.

There are signs it will turn colder for the following weekend.

Friday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows milder in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Milder with highs in the 70s. Slight chance for a sprinkle or passing shower, northwest. Lows 50s.

Monday: Warmer and partly sunny. Breezy with highs of 75 to 80 degrees. Better rain chance overnight. Lows 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 55 to 60. Lows near 40.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Rain more likely by evening and overnight. Highs 50s. Lows 40.

Thursday: Rainy with highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

Next Rain Showers
Josh Fitzpatrick's Weekend Update
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and cooler today
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cooler Friday, Back to Spring Weekend