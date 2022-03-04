Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rivanna River could soon have a pedestrian and biker bridge

Rivanna River (FILE)
Rivanna River (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River plans to have a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Friday, March 4 marks the last day to fill out a survey where you can vote on things such as visual preference and proximity to trails. More than 800 responses have already been turned in.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization is expected to decide whether to fund the project or not on March 23.

“We are going to take all of this information to the policy board for the Charlottesville Albemarle MPO to present them with the different information that they should consider,” Thomas Jefferson Planning District Committee Director of Planning and Transportation Sandy Shackelford said.

Click here to take the survey.

The bridge will be in building stages by 2024 if it passes.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

Staff lining up to the bus
Free Book Bus thanks Pediatric Associates
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Charlottesville restaurant gives to Ukraine in times of need
The Local gives a portion of profits to Ukraine