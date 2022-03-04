Rivanna River could soon have a pedestrian and biker bridge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River plans to have a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Friday, March 4 marks the last day to fill out a survey where you can vote on things such as visual preference and proximity to trails. More than 800 responses have already been turned in.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization is expected to decide whether to fund the project or not on March 23.

“We are going to take all of this information to the policy board for the Charlottesville Albemarle MPO to present them with the different information that they should consider,” Thomas Jefferson Planning District Committee Director of Planning and Transportation Sandy Shackelford said.

The bridge will be in building stages by 2024 if it passes.

