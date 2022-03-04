Orange Co. man facing murder charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following a developing story out of Madison County, an Orange co. man who was arrested at the University of Virginia on Monday February 25 is now facing murder charges.

24 year old Larry Allen Young Jr. is now being charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, among other charges.

The murder charge is the result of a death upon investigation, inside of a home in the Graves Mill area of Madison Co. on Febuary 28. Young is being held at the Albearle-Charlottesville Regional Jail tonight without bond.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Madison Co. Sheriff’s office.

