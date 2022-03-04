Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Orange Co. man facing murder charges

Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds (FILE)(wvir)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following a developing story out of Madison County, an Orange co. man who was arrested at the University of Virginia on Monday February 25 is now facing murder charges.

24 year old Larry Allen Young Jr. is now being charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, among other charges.

The murder charge is the result of a death upon investigation, inside of a home in the Graves Mill area of Madison Co. on Febuary 28. Young is being held at the Albearle-Charlottesville Regional Jail tonight without bond.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Madison Co. Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

Staff lining up to the bus
Free Book Bus thanks Pediatric Associates
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Rivanna River (FILE)
Rivanna River could soon have a pedestrian and biker bridge
Charlottesville restaurant gives to Ukraine in times of need
The Local gives a portion of profits to Ukraine