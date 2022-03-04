Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Local gives a portion of profits to Ukraine

Charlottesville restaurant gives to Ukraine in times of need
Charlottesville restaurant gives to Ukraine in times of need(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A popular Charlottesville restaurant will be donating a percent of its sales to World Central Kitchen.

The Local Restaurant on Hinton Avenue says 2% of sales will be going to WCK until March 15. The organization is providing meals to Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian military invasion.

“They help feed the Ukrainian refugees as they come across the boarder into Poland. They started with one specific boarder crossing and now have expanded to eight,” Floor & Bar Manager Sarah Leahy said.

The Local can provide customers with a direct link to donate, as well.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
If you can remember before COVID-19, to-go cocktails were not always an option.
Charlottesville restaurants to see impact from HB 246

Latest News

Staff lining up to the bus
Free Book Bus thanks Pediatric Associates
Dominique Thurston
Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree
Orange County man is facing charges following an incident on University of Virginia grounds...
Orange Co. man facing murder charges
Rivanna River (FILE)
Rivanna River could soon have a pedestrian and biker bridge