The Local gives a portion of profits to Ukraine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A popular Charlottesville restaurant will be donating a percent of its sales to World Central Kitchen.

The Local Restaurant on Hinton Avenue says 2% of sales will be going to WCK until March 15. The organization is providing meals to Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian military invasion.

“They help feed the Ukrainian refugees as they come across the boarder into Poland. They started with one specific boarder crossing and now have expanded to eight,” Floor & Bar Manager Sarah Leahy said.

The Local can provide customers with a direct link to donate, as well.

