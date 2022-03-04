‘It was kind of shocking’: Charlottesville School Board urges action at ‘awful’ Buford building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As actions stalls in Richmond and Charlottesville’s City Council is nearing decision-making time, Charlottesville School Board members are saying Buford Middle School needs the pricy reconfiguration project.

“I felt like I went back 50 years... that building looked awful,” School Board Member James Bryant said. He was a student at Buford in 1966, and just last week he took a tour of the school.

“We’ve got to do better by our children. I don’t think I’ve cried as much as I did Friday since my mother died a year ago,” Bryant said.

He said he saw the same sights that have been presented to the city’s school board and councilors over the past few years.

“Classrooms that used to be conference rooms... no windows, and children in those small classes.... the gymnasium in disarray,” he said.

Bryant isn’t the only one who went on the tour -- other board members had similar reactions.

“It was kind of shocking actually to see these spaces and to realize the just severe state of disrepair that this building is in,” Sherry Kraft said.

A 1% sales tax that Charlottesville voters could have enacted would have netted about $12 million for the project annually, but the bill was killed by Republicans in Richmond.

Charlottesville City Schools COO Kim Powell said there may still be other funding options on the table in the general assembly.

“It was a disappointing outcome but not entirely unexpected,” Powell said. “However, there’s still a week-and-a-half left in the session and there is still strong bipartisan interest in support for school construction.

This comes just 14 days until the rough deadline provided by VMDO Architecture for city council to decide whether to move forward with the project, and how much are they willing to spend.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board formally made mask-optional for students the district’s policy. As long as COVID-19 transmission remains high, staff will be required to wear masks indoors, and students will be required to wear masks when they are on school transportation.

