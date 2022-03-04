Holsinger Portrait Project sets up exhibit at JMRL Northside Library

Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Holsinger Portrait Project opens in Northside Library(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Holsinger Portrait Project has its first pop-up exhibit at the Northside Library in Albemarle County.

Throughout March, you can visit the “New Negro In Charlottesville and Albemarle: Portraits From A Century Ago ” exhibit featuring some of the portraits from the Holsinger studio. The portraits are rarely seen photos of local African-Americans from the early 20th century.

“They’re also going to learn a little something about the history of this region that doesn’t start with the oppression, however real it might have been, but starts with creativity and resilience,” UVA Professor of History John Mason said.

This project is a preview of a bigger exhibit coming this fall.

You can see this exhibit at the JMRL Northside Library all month long when the library is open.

