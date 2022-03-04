Gordonsville man receives sentence after robbery spree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dominique Thurston had been out of prison for less than two years when he turned back to crime.

He was previously been convicted of abduction, rape, and forcible sodomy who had been released in September of 2018, and then committed eight violent crimes here in the Charlottesville Albemarle community,” U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said.

Thurston robbed the Oak Hill Market, a 7-Eleven on Ivy road, the BP gas station on Monticello Road, 7-Eleven on Greenbriar Drive, all at gun point and at the final robbery.

ATF special agent Michael Talbert says Thurston’s actions hurt more than just the people he pointed a gun at.

“Mr. Thurston’s crime spree was one that was not only for the victims who were there in the stores but other community members who were impacted because of their fear to go out,” Talbert said.

Thurston spoke only briefly at his sentencing Thursday, saying he takes full responsibility for his actions.

“Due to the diligence and cooperation between law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s office, our community is that much safer,” ACPD Chief Sean Reeves said.

Dominique Thurston will serve 30 years in a federal prison.

