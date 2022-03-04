Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Health District reporting lowest case counts in months

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 case rates are on the decline in the Blue Ridge Health District.

Ryan McKay with BRHD says some localities within the district reported zero new cases Friday, March 4.

BRHD is tracking some of lost case counts since last summer. McKay says the drop in cases came almost as fast as the rise in cases, due to the omicron variant.

“What that tells us is, is that it’s made its way through the population. We anticipate it to trend to continue to go downward. Obviously, there’s always that week or two where we may see some increases, but overall we’re in good shape and we’re continuing to trend in the right direction,” McKay said.

Still, the health district is encouraging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe symptoms from COVID-19.

