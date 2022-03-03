Wednesday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VISAA State Tournament
Division I - Quarterfinal
- Bishop Ireton 61, Bishop O’Connell 22
- Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Flint Hill School 21
- St. Anne’s-Belfield 86, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24
- St. Gertrude 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 54
Division II - Quarterfinal
- Miller School 61, Norfolk Christian School 23
- Seton School 42, Va. Episcopal 40
- Steward School 72, Oakcrest 40
- The Covenant School 39, Nansemond-Suffolk 32
BOYS BASKETBALL
VISAA State Tournament
Division II - Quarterfinal
- Blue Ridge School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 47
- Highland-Warrenton 72, Seton School 55
- Miller School 68, Peninsula Catholic 60
- Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 60
