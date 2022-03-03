Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wednesday’s High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights

High school basketball playoff scores and highlights from the VISAA state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2nd.
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VISAA State Tournament

Division I - Quarterfinal

  • Bishop Ireton 61, Bishop O’Connell 22
  • Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Flint Hill School 21
  • St. Anne’s-Belfield 86, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24
  • St. Gertrude 60, Catholic High School of Va Beach 54

Division II - Quarterfinal

  • Miller School 61, Norfolk Christian School 23
  • Seton School 42, Va. Episcopal 40
  • Steward School 72, Oakcrest 40
  • The Covenant School 39, Nansemond-Suffolk 32

BOYS BASKETBALL

VISAA State Tournament

Division II - Quarterfinal

  • Blue Ridge School 66, Norfolk Collegiate 47
  • Highland-Warrenton 72, Seton School 55
  • Miller School 68, Peninsula Catholic 60
  • Steward School 72, Va. Episcopal 60

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville neighborhood favorite Brown’s is selling to new owners, but you may not have to...
Brown’s in Charlottesville sold to new owners
Larry Allen Young, Jr.
Orange Co. man facing charges following incident on UVA Grounds
UVA Health (FILE)
Ketogenic diet shows major benefits for MS patients at UVA Health
Charlie Anne Xavier
Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident
Robert James Wayne. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD investigating Hardy Dr. shooting

Latest News

Amandine Toi (#23) played her final game for the Cavaliers in the 2022 ACC Women's Basketball...
UVA’s season ends in First Round of ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Wednesday's High School Basketball Playoff Scores & Highlights
Jake Gelof became the first UVA player to hit for the cycle since 2001.
Virginia baseball sweeps Cornell with 19-1 win on Sunday
Ashlyn McGovern scored four goals against Stanford
No. 13 UVA women’s lax cruises past Stanford 23-13