UVA’s season ends in First Round of ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team was outscored 14-2 over the final 6:37, and the Cavaliers lost 61-53 against Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, NC.

The loss ends the season for UVA, which finishes with a record of 5-22 overall.

The Wahoos led by as many as eight points in the 3rd quarter, but they were unable to hang on in the 4th, as the Demon Deacons outscored them 19-8 in the final frame.

Virginia head coach Tina Thompson says, “I’m proud of my team. It’s really, really tough to have the bumps that we’ve had during the season, but continue to show up, and continue to fight. We just wish that this one would have ended a little differently. I kind of feel like we ran out of time.”

“I give everything I could give to this program,” says senior Amandine Toi. “I will always be thankful to be a part of the Virginia family. I wish I could have given more, and I think that’s how I am as a person. I’m really happy of this journey.”

Toi scored nine points in her final game at UVA.

Mir McLean led the ‘Hoos with 11 points and nine rebounds, and London Clarkson also scored 11 points.

