UVA Health Rehabilitation Hospital is getting an expansion
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Building and Grounds committee approved $35 million to renovate and expand the UVA Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
The money will be used to expand the hospital building at Fontaine Park from 50 beds, some in semi-private rooms, to 60 beds all in private rooms. Two new floors will be added with all materials matching what is currently built.
The project is a partnership between Frederick & Associates Architects, the architect for UVA, UVA Health, and Encompass Health.
